Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom Galaxies

Phantom Galaxies Set For November Release On Epic Games Store

Blowfish Studios confirmed they will be releasing Phantom Galaxies into Early Access on the Epic Games Store in November alongside Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Blowfish Studios confirmed this past week that Phantom Galaxies will be released into Early Access for the Epic Games Store. It had already been revealed the game was getting the early treatment for Steam, but now the EGS has been thrown into the mix. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is straight-up mechanized combat in space, harkening back to all sorts of different manga, games, and anime over the years, as you'll battle it out in the vast reaches of space where empires try to draw lines and piracy is everywhere. You can read more about the game below and see the latest trailer, as it will be released on November 2, 2023.

"Phantom Galaxies is an epic sci-fi adventure with thrilling mecha combat. Choose between four distinct Starfighter classes and diverse weapons and gear. Once enemies, the intergalactic empires of humanity band together to battle lawless pirate factions amid war-torn space! In exhilarating interstellar clashes, switch between third-person mech shooting and starship dogfights with the press of a button. Tailor your gameplay with a choice between four distinct Starfighter classes – the versatile Assault, precise Lancer, brutal Buster, and vicious Breacher, each with unique abilities – and by equipping a diverse range of weapons and items."

"Make your Avatar and Starfighter your very own as you level up and take full ownership of in-game items. Explore sprawling, picturesque galaxies, hurtling through the reaches of space and handcrafted planet-side locations. Uncover the history and lore of the Canis Major Galaxy, unraveling millennia-old secrets. Complete diverse missions, including an enthralling and cinematic main storyline, side quests filled with memorable action and characters, PvP multiplayer battles, PvE multiplayer bounties, and more. Level up through RPG-style tech advancement, and choose between paths of heroism and ruthlessness."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!