Bokura: Planet Announced For PC Release In Early 2025

Kodansha has confirmed the sequel Bokura: Planet will be coming out in early 2025, as two players will communicate to solve puzzles

Article Summary Kodansha confirms Bokura: Planet for PC release in early 2025, a sequel to the original Bokura game.

Players must communicate and cooperate to solve puzzles as convicted prisoners on a mysterious red planet.

The game features unique gameplay where players share the same world but have different secret objectives.

Prepare for an immersive two-player puzzle adventure with distinct experiences and storylines for each player.

Japanese indie game developer Tokoronyori and publisher Kodansha have announced a proper sequel to Bokura with the reveal of Bokura: Planet. This is a two-player puzzle game in which both players MUST be able to communicate with each other and work together to progress through the story. The game will have you playing as two convicted prisoners who have been abandoned on a red planet. Working together, you will navigate the surface and figure out what mysteries lay here. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out sometime in early 2025.

Bokura: Planet

A world where the earth was destroyed, and the few survivors started over from the stone age and built a new civilization. Eventually, they are able to expand into space and plan to explore and utilize distant planets, but the distance between the planets and Earth is so great that it will take hundreds of years to reach them, so they choose to utilize death row inmates as personnel for their exploration project. While the three condemned prisoners are on their way to the planet, their exploration ship malfunctions, and they make an emergency escape: one crew member escapes by parachute, and two crew members manage to control the ship and make an emergency landing. The two crew members search for the escaped crew and retrieve a ground drone that had preceded them in order to use it to repair the exploration vessel.

This is a two-player puzzle adventure game in which two players play on different devices and work together to solve puzzles and advance their journey while talking to each other. Each of the two players communicates the information they see to each other and work together to solve the puzzles and advance through the stages. You can push the partner you are playing with by using the "push" action. The most unique feature of this game is that the two players see the same world and are presented with the same storyline, but with very different goals given to each other. In order to achieve their goals, they will need to keep information from the other player, and both players will have to play the game while keeping secrets from the other. As the players progress through the story, they will learn the "objectives" of the character they are controlling. The other player will never know his or her own objectives. While keeping their respective "secrets" to themselves, the two players will ostensibly cooperate with each other to advance through the stages… Each player will be exposed to a completely different game experience and story.

