BLAST.tv & Alpine Partner For CS:GO Major In Paris BLAST.tv and Alpine have announced a new partnership as the two sides have started working together during the CS:GO Paris Major 2023.

BLAST.tv and Alpine have come together for a new partnership that kicked off this weekend for the CS:GO Paris Major 2023. The two sides confirmed they will work together to blend both communities and support broadcasting, with Alpine featured during the livestream across the Challengers, Legends, and Champions Stage of the event. The company will have its F1 A110 S on display, as well as state-of-the-art simulator rigs from Trak Racer for attendees to try out during the event, with Frankie Ward as the ambassador of the partnership serving as the voice of Alpine at the event. BLAST.tv will also be featured on the A523 car during the 2023 Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix. We got more details of the deal below.

"Alpine, part of the Renault Group, has announced a new partnership with the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023. This partnership is the ultimate crossover between the automotive, motorsports and Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) communities. Alpine will be the Official Automotive and Motorsport partner for the duration of the final stages of the Major, starting on May 8th with Challengers Stage through to the Champions Stage, taking place at the Accor Arena in Paris on May 18-21st, and will offer fans plenty to experience both inside and outside the arena. Featuring the best 24 teams from across the globe competing for their share of a $1,250,000 USD prize pool, the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 is set to be one of the most highly anticipated events in the esports calendar. This year's event is expected to draw in over 50k attendees and will be broadcast globally in more than 100+ territories and in 24 different languages."

"The partnership between Alpine and the BLAST.tv Paris Major 23 embraces their joint ambition of celebrating all forms of competitive spirits. Born competitors, Alpine will use the partnership as a platform to raise the profile of racing within the esports community and connect both audiences with innovative activations at the event. Alpine will be featured during the livestream across the Challengers, Legends and Champions Stage. For the final Champions Stage, Alpine will have a significant presence throughout the arena, with an A110 S on display and Alpine's state-of-the-art simulator rigs from Trak Racer for attendees to try. CS:GO presenter and the host of the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards, Frankie Ward, will be the ambassador of the partnership and serve as the voice of Alpine at the event."