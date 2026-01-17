Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aerial_Knight, Aerial_Knight's DropShot, DropShot

Aerial_Knight's DropShot Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

Aerial_Knight's DropShot has finally been given a release date, as we'll see the new stylized FPS arrive on PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Aerial_Knight's DropShot launches in February on PC, XSX|S, and PS5, bringing high-speed FPS action.

Play as Smoke Wallace, battling rivals in intense midair shootouts with finger gun mechanics.

Features Standard Mode freefall, epic boss battles, and rival race challenges for varied gameplay.

Stylized visuals, unique dragon-powered abilities, and a dynamic soundtrack define the experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Aerial_Knight has confirmed the launch date of their new game, DropShot. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a fast-paced, stylized FPS in which you'll face off against enemies all vying for a parachute to try and land safely on the ground first. You'll doo this armed with a Finger Gun with a limited number of "bullets," which you'll have to utilize as part of your strategy to both outsmart your enemies and grab the prize. We ahve mroe details and the trailer here as it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as XSX|S and PS5 on February 17.

Aerial_Knight's DropShot

Aerial_Knight's Dropshot is a high-speed, stylized FPS / Race where you play as Smoke Wallace. As a kid, he was bitten by a radioactive dragon, turning his skin purple and giving him the power to fire bullets from his fingertips. Thrown into deadly sky battles for revenge, you race rivals, fight dragons, move fast, shoot smart, and look cool when you land. You've got three unique ways to throw yourself out of a perfectly "good" plane:

Standard Mode – You and a swarm of enemies are dropped into freefall. Take out as many as you can before hitting the ground while dodging bullets, avoiding obstacles, and making sure you're not the one getting taken out.

– You and a swarm of enemies are dropped into freefall. Take out as many as you can before hitting the ground while dodging bullets, avoiding obstacles, and making sure you're not the one getting taken out. Boss Battles – Face off against massive, over-the-top bosses in midair. Deal as much damage as possible before they either wipe you out or beat you to the ground. All while avoiding deadly traps, jamming to a dope soundtrack, and keeping your head on a swivel.

– Face off against massive, over-the-top bosses in midair. Deal as much damage as possible before they either wipe you out or beat you to the ground. All while avoiding deadly traps, jamming to a dope soundtrack, and keeping your head on a swivel. Race Challenges – Go head-to-head with your persistent rival in a high-speed dive to capture a falling Egg before they do. Hit slipstreams, grab score multipliers, and watch out every time you beat them, they'll upgrade their gear and come back faster in the next race.

