Cozy Narrative-Driven Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker Announced

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker has been announced, inspired by the Coffee Talk series, as they bring the cozy vibes to fantasy times

Article Summary Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker is a cozy narrative game inspired by the popular Coffee Talk series.

Set 36 years before Tavern Talk, it offers a new standalone story in the magical Asteria universe.

Play as a tavernkeeper mixing magic drinks, helping unique TTRPG-inspired patrons with their destiny.

Multiple endings, refined mechanics, and immersive choices promise six hours of engaging gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment announced their latest game, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker. This title has been inspired by the Coffee Talk series, and serving as a pseudo-sequel to the original Tavern Talk, players find themselves as a tavernkeeper talking to their customers, a mix of creatures, townsfolk, and would-be adventurers. You'll see what their issues are and try to help them out with a brew, maybe a challenge, and some good 'ol fashion listening as you're getting a cozy narrative adventure that comes to you. Enjoy the announcement trailer as we're now waiting to see when it will be released.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk, the game is a new standalone adventure within the Asteria universe, bringing a new cast of characters and story. You find yourself in a little, bleary portside town… and get to work! Welcome, Tavernkeep, to the Drowsy Dragon, a cosy seaside tavern that you call home. Your specialty lies in mixing magic fate-altering drinks for your patrons – be it mean mercenaries, savvy sailors, or ambitious adventurers. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into quests for your patrons!

The Drowsy Dragon is home to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help decide where their story goes.

A new story within Asteria, set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk

Serve a menu of magical, fate-altering drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as there's more than one solution!

Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Have fun with a refinement of the original game's mechanics to have a dash of challenge.

Discover three unique endings as you attempt to stop dreams from twisting into nightmares!

An immersive reading experience of at least six hours on your first play-through.

