Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Second Edition Uneviled
Fallout: Wasteland Warfare will be moving onto a new system, as Modiphius confirmed the team is working on Second Edition for 2026
Modiphius Entertainment announced this week that they are working on a new edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, as Second Edition is in the works. The team is working on a whole new design for the current ruleset and more, along with new miniatures to complement the content. We're guessing at some point we're going to get word of crowdfunding, because the game isn't set for release until sometime in 2026. For now, here's everything they sent us and a quote from the company.
Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition
Fallout: Wasteland Warfare's second edition will be a solo-first adventure wargame where players can explore a procedurally-generated wasteland with a hero from one of several factions of their choice, recruit a warband, and fight for survival against random creatures, mutants, and human enemies. The game also allows for co-operative play, where one player can temporarily join another's warband or two or more players can play in the same warband across a campaign map together. Players will also be able to create their own 'hero' characters to lead their warband with a simple character creation system. The second edition will also still support a battle mode, where players can either use their campaign warband to fight another player, or build custom warbands and choose a scenario to play against each other.
- Survivors
- Raiders
- Creatures
- Brotherhood of Steel
- Super Mutants
- NCR
- Caesar's Legion
- Enclave
- Minutemen
- Railroad
- Institute
- Children of Atom
- Cult of the Mothman