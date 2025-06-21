Posted in: Fallout, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, TTRPG

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Second Edition Uneviled

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare will be moving onto a new system, as Modiphius confirmed the team is working on Second Edition for 2026

Article Summary Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Second Edition launches in 2026 with a brand new streamlined ruleset.

The game introduces solo-first adventure play, co-op campaigns, and enhanced battle modes for warbands.

All existing and new 32mm Fallout miniatures remain compatible, with bold details for easier painting.

Major factions like Brotherhood, Institute, NCR, and Raiders fully supported from the start and beyond.

Modiphius Entertainment announced this week that they are working on a new edition of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, as Second Edition is in the works. The team is working on a whole new design for the current ruleset and more, along with new miniatures to complement the content. We're guessing at some point we're going to get word of crowdfunding, because the game isn't set for release until sometime in 2026. For now, here's everything they sent us and a quote from the company.

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare's second edition will be a solo-first adventure wargame where players can explore a procedurally-generated wasteland with a hero from one of several factions of their choice, recruit a warband, and fight for survival against random creatures, mutants, and human enemies. The game also allows for co-operative play, where one player can temporarily join another's warband or two or more players can play in the same warband across a campaign map together. Players will also be able to create their own 'hero' characters to lead their warband with a simple character creation system. The second edition will also still support a battle mode, where players can either use their campaign warband to fight another player, or build custom warbands and choose a scenario to play against each other.

The second edition is set to launch eight years after the first, with this edition incorporating years of insights from the community, refining the game that existing players know and love, whilst making it more accessible to new players. Initially, the game will be launched with box sets, introducing the new gameplay and providing new plastic models to the already extensive range of Fallout miniatures Modiphius manufactures. When the game is released, the following factions will be supported fully, before being expanded upon in other rules products:

Survivors

Raiders

Creatures

Brotherhood of Steel

Super Mutants

NCR

Caesar's Legion

Enclave

Minutemen

Railroad

Institute

Children of Atom

Cult of the Mothman

"The game will still be using our high-detailed resin miniatures, will be compatible with the new plastic sets we're introducing, all at the same 32mm scale, so if you have an existing collection of our Fallout minis you'll be able to start playing straight away," says Modiphius' Head of Brand, Samantha Webb. "While the scale will remain the same, we've been listening to the wider community in terms of detail, and so the style of our miniatures will become bolder, allowing their details to really pop on the table and make them easier to assemble and paint. We're doubling down on all the best bits of the Wasteland Warfare experience, inspired by elements of the Into the Wasteland, Homestead, and solo rules from the first edition, to give players a more refined and streamlined version of the solo campaign that's so popular. The game really nails the feeling of Fallout: exploring the wasteland around you, being jumped by irradiated creatures, coming across other camps of survivors, raiders, or super mutants, and scavenging what you need for your warband to survive. War never changes!"

