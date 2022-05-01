Afterlife VR Will Get An Early Access Release In Two Weeks

Developer and publisher Split Light Studios announced they'll be releasing their next VR game Afterlife VR into Early Access on Steam. As you might suspect from the title, this one will have you in the middle of a horror experience as you play a rookie police officer who gets a call to check out some kind of disturbance happening at an abandoned hospital. What secrets will you uncover as you roam the halls looking for whatever issues may have happened here? The Early Access version will drop on May 13th, 2022, but no window has been set for the final version as of yet. You can watch the latest trailer for this one down below.

Afterlife VR is a deeply immersive horror game that will let you experience the true essence of terror. Play as Adam Bernhard, a young rookie police officer on a routine night patrol, who receives a call that will change his life forever. What is really lurking behind the door of a well-known mental facility, where Adam's younger sister, Allison, was recently sent? Is there any connection between missing patients and hospital workers and the groundbreaking study about the Indigo Children phenomena? Uncover the secrets hidden deep within the Black Rose mental hospital walls, where most of the patients pose a threat to themselves and to others. Look into the eyes of pure madness intrinsically linked with this place and its history. Will you dare? Immersive first-person horror game built from the ground up for VR.

Blood chilling story that will make you question your own senses.

Innovative puzzle design, taking advantage of both the motion controllers and the protagonist's telekinetic abilities.

Enjoyable and scary encounters with enemies – fight them with your firearm and/or your psychokinetic powers.

Explore the mysterious Black Rose hospital and immerse yourself in its twisted story.