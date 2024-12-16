Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, death on the nile

Agatha Christie – Death On The Nile Video Game Announced

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile has been announced, giving you a new interactive mystery game based around the iconic novel

Article Summary New video game adapts "Death on the Nile," launching in 2025 with an engaging whodunnit mystery format.

Play as Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, exploring dual storylines in this 1970s-set mystery.

Experience diverse locales from Egypt to New York, enriched by the decade's cultural backdrop.

Utilize enhanced gameplay features like mind maps and confrontation systems to solve complex cases.

Microids has announced a brand-new Agatha Christie video game is on the way, with the reveal of Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile. Much like the previous title (Murder on the Orient Express), they will be giving you an interactive adventure that plays into the classic whodunnit novel featuring the great detective Hercule Poirot. However, the twist for this one is there will be a second mystery happening with a new detective, as their paths will eventually cross mid-story. It looks pretty good, and honestly, it will probably be a better version than the 2022 film, where a bunch of the cast suddenly found themselves in hot water for one reason or another. We have more info below, as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is on board. Meanwhile, another private detective, Jane Royce, is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn't end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Dual protagonists : Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale. Innovative setting : Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life. Extended storyline : Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike. Diverse locations : Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo. Enhanced mindmap : Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story. Confrontation system : Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths. Character profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!