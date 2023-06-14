Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Microïds, murder on the orient express

Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express Is Coming This October

Microids has revealed the official release date for Agatha Christie - Murder On The Orient Express, set for this October.

Microids confirmed this morning that they will officially release Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express for PC and consoles this October. No trailer was provided to show it off, just the knowledge it will be available on PC and all three major consoles on October 19th, 2023. What's more, they will release a deluxe edition with an art book, original soundtrack, and more. You can read more about the game below as we now wait for the devs to give us a proper look at it beyond some poster art.

"On board the Orient Express, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot tries to solve the murder that has taken place on the prestigious train while surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and motives. Solving the mystery won't be easy, and through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their little grey cells as well as detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light. Whether you are a fan of the iconic book or movies, a lover of murder mysteries, or just looking for a thrilling adventure, this new proposal has something for everyone."

Faithful, but augmented: The game is a faithful but augmented adaptation of the original story, with a new character named Joanna Locke added to the mix . With her, you can regularly exit the train environment during playable flashbacks.

Embody the legendary detective Hercule Poirot: Enter into Hercule Poirot's head to discover mind maps and make deductions, adding an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. And don't forget the many puzzles with object manipulations that are scattered throughout each chapter.

A rich adventure with strong twists: Get ready for major plot twists that will keep you hooked until the very end. Murder On the Express is renowned for having one of the best plot twists in literary history, and this game is no exception. But this time, set in 2023, you will lead your investigation in a whole new light.

A brilliant detective and mystery game: As you play, you will take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a 3rd person view, you will inspect the sets and talk to all the protagonists, searching for clues and confronting the suspects.

Fully voice-over: Fully dubbed in English, German, and French.

