Age Of Darkness: Final Stand Receives New Hero In Latest Update

Team17 and PlaySide Studios launched a new update for Age Of Darkness: Final Stand this month, giving the game a brand new hero. The game is still in Early Access, with updates coming out on occasion to add new content and give players new things to do before the full release. the latest update this month adds a brand new hero named Cyrus, who is the game's primary long-ranged choice. The character is a noble-turned-rebel who is a sharpshooter with a bow and knows how to plan well on the battlefield. The update, also known as Rebellion's Rise, introduces several new units for each of the game's three factions. Enjoy the trailer below detailing everything in the latest update.

"The darkness is an entity of evil. Some say it is the manifestation of human fear and nightmares; others say it is a wandering mass of damned souls haunting us. The origin of the darkness itself is unknown, but one thing for certain is that we can keep it at bay through the power of light and fire. Brace yourself against huge tidal waves of Nightmares. Leveraging an internally developed technology called 'SwarmTech' allows the game to render over 70,000 enemy units on the screen at one time. These enemy legions claw their way up through seething fissures in the earth to reinforce 'The Veil.'"

"Light up a rich, complex, procedurally generated map to claim territory back from 'The Veil.' A dynamic living death fog that conceals enemies and drains life from your troops. Holding the line against this terror is not for the faint of heart. Borrowing from the roguelite genre, Malices are random afflictions placed on the player during every Death Night, unraveling the best-made plans. Conversely, if a Death Night is survived, you may decide between three randomly selected Blessings, enriching the experience and giving your army a much-needed edge. Lead the charge against the horrors of the night with powerful and unique Heroes. Using special abilities gained from leveling up, these Heroes can be key to turning the tide of a desperate battle. But beware, the Nightmares have Elite roaming champions of their own that drop precious resources when killed, posing an extreme and ever-present threat to your expansion."