Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Receives Tabletop Version

Arcane Wonders and Paradox Interactive have come together to make a tabletop board game version of Age of Wonders: Planetfall.

Arcane Wonders has teamed up with Paradox Interactive to create a tabletop version of their game Age of Wonders: Planetfall. The game will take a lot of the aspects of the PC title and apply them to a competitive title that will have you playing as surviving factions as you all attempt to rebuild society. We have more info about the game below, as it is currently up for sale on their website for $45 in limiotied quantites.

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, Age of Wonders: Planetfall is a fast-paced game of exploration and card drafting. Poised as the Commander of one of the six surviving groups that have set out to explore the once-abandoned parts of the Star Union, players will lead expeditions and explore seven planets in search of valuable resources and technology, battle hostile units, and seize landmarks. Utilize the unique player powers and gain an advantage as the surviving factions gradually rebuild civilization and rediscover lost technology. Being once part of a single state, they will have to meet again and find out who is worthy of succeeding in the great power. Steer the future of the surviving colony with a mix of technological advances and social development. Will it be an environmental paradise or a perfect military order?" "With seven double-sided characters for a total of 14 unique player powers and eight different end-game scoring cards, no two games will be alike! Age of Wonders: Planetfall plays two to six space explorers in 25-45 minutes. Players gain Empire points by defeating Units, studying Technology, claiming Landmarks, and running Operations on those planets. At the end of the game, players will score Empire points for meeting certain conditions listed on a particular Goal sheet. Whoever scores the most Empire points claims unyielding victory!"

