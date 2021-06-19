Pokémon TCG – Product Review: Tyranitar V Striker Tin

Yesterday, the Pokémon TCG released a wave of new products to coincide with the debut of their new set, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Today, I'll open up each of these new items to let fellow collectors know what to expect. This time, we have what was actually a Battle Styles era tin that ended up being delayed until now, with the Tyranitar V Striker Tin.

The Promo

The promo is the Tyranitar V, which is SWSH109 from the current, ongoing Sword & Shield Black Star Promos set. Both this and the Empoleon card in the other tin are very similar to the Tyranitar V and Empoleon V from Battle Styles. We essentially see the Pokémon in a different pose. While that isn't always exciting, the Tyranitar V promo here is an exception. It's a much more dynamic and interesting pose than the Battle Styles version of this card, featuring a battle-ready Tyranitar.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

In both the Tyranitar V Striker Tin and the Empoleon V Striker Tin, I received the following packs:

Two Sword & Shield – Battle Styles

One Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze

One Sword & Shield

One Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm

When reviewing a product like this, I make sure to look at other openings to determine if all the packs included are the same or if there is a variety available. Other openings have shown that the Sword & Shield era packs always remain the same, with the Sun & Moon era pack being a wild card. While I received Celestial Storm, other collectors received Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising quite a bit. There were some reports of Forbidden Light packs as well, though I cannot verify that at this time. As far as the selection that I received here, I found this to be among the better offerings in mixed tins and boxes so far in 2021. We've mostly seen these kinds of products offer the standard, newer Sword & Shield packs with a Sun & Moon base set pack. The possibility of getting a Celestial Storm pack in here is quite thrilling, and Guardians Rising is also nothing to scoff at, though isn't as exciting as the former.

Overall

With a cool promo and impressive pack selection, this is a Pokémon TCG product that I wholeheartedly recommend.