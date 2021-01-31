Aground Will Be Launched On Consoles Mid-February

Fancy Fish Games and Whitethorn Games will be dropping Aground onto all three major consoles in mid-February. The game was released for PC back in April 2020, making you the last survivor of mankind on an island with practically nothing to help you. It's up to you to continue living and thriving, while also discovering more about yourself and the island you are currently on. The game will officially drop onto consoles on February 11th for $15, but in the meantime, you can find out more about it from the trailer and content here.

Survival is only the beginning. The only way for humanity to have a future is to return to the stars and confront them. But, it will require a lot of ingenuity and help to recover everything that was lost, and even that might not be enough. Aground is a Mining/Crafting RPG, where there is an overarching goal, story and reason to craft and build. As you progress, you will meet new NPCs, unlock new technology, and maybe magic too. Will you be able to raise dragons? Launch into space? The sky is literally not the limit. Beneath its simple exterior, Aground hides a lot of depth and surprises that will keep you wondering "what's next?" Mining – The surface is just the beginning, there is a whole world to explore beneath.

Building – Build a whole city for you and other survivors, with each structure adding new functionality.

Crafting – Create powerful weapons and items to support you in your quests.

Farming – Grow food and other crops to feed your village.

Exploration – Discover the secrets of the planet you crashed on.

Story – Unlock cut-scenes and learn about the colorful characters of the world – there are several major story-routes to follow.

Familiars – Adventure with a trusty side-kick at your side, or even a fire-breathing dragon!

https://youtu.be/Nq9khlrZNlw Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aground Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/Nq9khlrZNlw)