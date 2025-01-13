Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Airborne Empire, Stray Fawn Publishing, The Wandering Band

Airborne Empire Has Arrived In Early Access on Steam

You can now play Airborne Empire on Steam today, as the open-world RPG city builder game is now available in Early Access

Article Summary Experience Airborne Empire, a unique open-world RPG city builder, now in Early Access on Steam.

Build and defend your flying city against sky pirates while unraveling mysteries in vast open-world biomes.

Explore secrets, gain technology, and manage resources to create a thriving airborne empire.

Innovate through new tech, buildings, and tools to protect and expand your sky city empire.

Indie game developer The Wandering Band and publisher Stray Fawn Publishing have released Airborne Empire on Steam into Early Access today. It's been a hot minute since we've heard anything about the open-world RPG city builder, as it has been in the works for a few years now. The EA version will give you a good chunk of the game, but not everything, as it's still being worked on. You can see more in the latest trailer above before trying it out.

Airborne Empire

Airborne Empire is a one-of-a-kind Open World RPG City Builder. It challenges players to build, manage, and grow their own unique city in the skies. They traverse a vast and rich open world full of new dangers, exotic wonders, and many hidden treasures. They must manage lift, balance, and propulsion needed for a flying city. Sky pirates can upend the city's tranquility, and players must defend their inhabitants – and the kingdoms below! – from destructive attacks. Only clever and daring leaders can grow and protect their homes, seek out and destroy enemy strongholds, and finally reunite the peoples of this world.

While exploring a variety of biomes, players find themselves deep in an open-world full of rich characters, dialogue choices, side-quests, and lost marvels. By helping the peoples below, they gain the knowledge to develop new technologies – including new lift, propulsion, and morale buildings. They'll also gain access to better tools for defense – and offense – against the pirate threat; defense towers, cannons, and attack planes can be researched, upgraded, and augmented with the tools found by combing the world and unraveling its mysteries. With full systems for building upgrades, fires, sickness, injuries, light, morale, and augmentation relics, there is plenty of treasure to discover!

If players can manage the challenges along this adventure, they'll find themselves the leaders of a sprawling sky city, with enough prowess to defend against any incoming threats. It shall be the capital of a harmonious empire – the Airborne Empire of legend – reforged under their banners.

