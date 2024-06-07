Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Akimbot, Evil Raptor

Akimbot Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo & Release Date

Plaion has confirmed Akimbot will get a free demo for Steam Next Fest, while also revealing it will be released this August.

Developer Evil Raptor and publisher Plaion confirmed that they have a Steam Next Fest demo coming for Akimbot, as they confirmed the game's release date. Players will be able to try the game out from June 10-17 with a free demo on Steam, as they are building to the release happening on August 29, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which we have for you here.

Akimbot

In this 3D, action-adventure platformer, play as Exe, an outlaw robot with his unexpected sidekick, Shipset, as you blast your way through armies of robots, control spaceships, and forge your own path on a mission to save the universe from impending doom! Set in a sci-fi world where only robots exist, travel the galaxy, and experience non-stop robot mayhem and explosive action! Their journey begins the way many great stories do – with a prison break.

Discover stunning and colorful environments across the galaxy as you embark on an explosion-filled adventure that will have you jumping, blasting, and driving your way across an unpredictable universe to never-before-seen planets. Explore unique atmospheres, terrains, and inhabitants in each planet and spacetime you find throughout your journey. Join our two outlaw robots, Exe and Shipset, on an electrifying race against Evilware, a former scientist set on causing chaos. Amidst an intergalactic war, they must uncover the truth, meeting a cast of crazy companions along the way. Their mission: step up as heroes and save the galaxy from destruction.

Fight as a space gunner and blast robots back to infinity! Our unlikely heroes will have to hone their skills and build-up their arsenal in preparation to destroy diverse robot armies. From Evilware's devilish Abyssal aquatic army and more, optimise your fighting style thanks to a varied arsenal of weapons in real-time battles and space fights. Upgrade Exe's artillery as you fight against diverse armies using a variety of high-powered weapons! Gain Botcoins throughout your adventure by destroying the environment and finding hidden crates. Then spend all your hard-earned coins in the available in-game shops to unlock and mod special weapons!

