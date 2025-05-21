Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Albion Online, Sandbox Interactive

Albion Online Reveals Abyssal Depths Update Arriving This June

Albion Online has a brand new update coming to the game in late June, as players will see a new dungeons and more with Abyssal Depths

Article Summary Albion Online launches the Abyssal Depths update on June 30, introducing new fast-paced PvP dungeons.

Groups of 2-3 players can tackle dangerous monsters and rival teams for exclusive rewards in collapsing arenas.

Early game improvements streamline tutorials and enhance guidance for newcomers via the updated Albion Journal.

Update brings UI upgrades and quality-of-life changes, refining crafting and Destiny Board experiences.

Indie game developer and publisher Sandbox Interactive has confirmed a new update is coming to Albion Online, as Abyssal Depths will be released next month. The crux of the new content is that you'll encounter an all-new dungeon, filled with a number of enemies and monsters, as well as new challenges and rewards to take advantage of. But it's not for the weak as this will run at a quicker pace than you may be used to. We have more details of what's to come for you here as it will be released on June 30, 2025.

Abyssal Depths

This new kind of PvP-focused dungeon is a fast-paced, high-stakes battleground pitting groups of two or three players against monsters and other player characters in a collapsing environment filled with tactical objectives, all to earn new and unique rewards. The other main focus of the update lies in how Albion Online introduces itself to new players. One of the key changes is the integration of the post-tutorial experience into the existing Albion Journal, which now provides a much clearer and more structured guide through the early stages of the game. Additionally, Abyssal Depths will bring UI improvements like a streamlined HUD Tracker, with additional interactive tutorial features alongside a number of quality-of-life changes to the early game flow to better reflect the Albion Online experience, especially around crafting, the Destiny Board, and the use of buildings.

Albion Online

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in the medieval fantasy world of Albion. From its humble beginnings as an independently developed, old-school MMO, it has risen to become one of the world's leading sandbox MMORPGs, played by hundreds of thousands around the world. Whether you're a fighter, farmer, trader or master craftsman, all styles have a place in the player-driven world of Albion. Its "you are what you wear" system is free from typical class restrictions and lets players define their own role within the game world. Every item crafted, every enemy defeated, and every territory conquered has repercussions and consequences: in the world of Albion, everyone matters.

