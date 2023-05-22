Alchemy Stars Reveals Plans For Its 2nd Anniversary Level Infinite has revealed new details about the next anniversary event happening in Alchemy Stars, starting in two weeks.

Level Infinite revealed new details this morning about the next update coming to Alchemy Stars, as they are looking to celebrate the game's 2nd Anniversary. The anniversary will kick off on June 8th, at which point there will be a few things launched for the game to mark the occasion, as well as a special livestream where they'll talk about the update and everything you can do. We got more info below as this will kick off in just over two weeks.

Alchemy Stars 2nd Anniversary Special Live Event

A global live event will be held on June 7th, the day before the 2nd Anniversary update, where navigators can meet with members of the team to learn more about the version update and future additions to Alchemy Stars.

Included in the live event is a developer interview session, where navigators can have their questions answered directly by members of the team. Rewards for navigators have been prepared in addition to the live event.

New Updates

To further celebrate the second anniversary, Alchemy Stars will present the hidden past story of Lumopolis.

will present the hidden past story of Lumopolis. Two six- star Aurorians will be launched together with updated gameplays.

Aurorians will be launched together with updated gameplays. Navigators can also look forward to generous in-game rewards and special anniversary animation.

Community Events

Stay tuned for a variety of community events on the 2nd anniversary.

"The light of the Aurora streaks across the stratosphere… Follow its radiant glow to the limits of the skies above and beyond the outer stretches of the universe. Our journey begins now! Astra, where the Aurorians and Caelestites have lived since the beginning of time. The hundred years of peace has been disrupted with the sudden appearance and invasion by dark creatures known as Eclipsites, controlled by a mysterious organization from the shadows. The Caelestites have all but perished at the hands of the Eclipsites… As the sole survivor, you endure countless hardships and began a long and tortuous life of exile, deep underground. Seventeen years later, by chance, you were discovered by an Aurorian who brought you back up to the surface, where the light shines brightly… An irreversible reality… your newfound bonds with Aurorians… responsibilities that are all yours to shoulder. Command the Colossus, a relic from your ancient civilization, and soar through the sacred cities and harsh deserts. Find the Light alongside your loyal band of allies and friends, all with their own distinct personalities. The time has come to lead the Light and create your own story, and become the shining hope for the future of the world!"

