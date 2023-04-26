Alien: Isolation – The Collection To Receive Collector's Edition Limited Run Games has a surprise for Alien: Isolation fans as the game will drop on the Switch and come in three different physical options.

Just in time for Alien Day, Limited Run Games revealed that they will be releasing Alien: Isolation – The Collection for Nintendo Switch, along with some special editions. Players who are looking for a physical copy of the game will have a few different options to choose from as they will be rolling out the Standard Edition for Switch, as well as the Classic Edition that will be sold in a VHS case as if you were picking the move up from Blockbuster in the '90s, and finally a Collector's Edition that will come with a ton of bonus content, as you can see it all below. Pre-orders open on May 26th and run through July 9th, with the game being released sometime this Summer.

Survive heart-pounding horror as you're relentlessly hunted through a desolate space station, in the immersive game Alien: Isolation, rooted in Ridley Scott's masterpiece. When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it. Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother's ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol Space Station to finally solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace. Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the Sevastopol Station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

A game that returns to the roots of Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece, using its atmosphere, art direction and production values to deliver the same terrifying thrills. Explore Sevastopol Station and scavenge for hidden resources, crafting items, and tech to improvise weapons and deterrents against the ultimate threat. To evade the Alien as it hunts you down, make calculated moves and use your environment, from crawling through ventilation ducts to hiding in the shadows. Loaded with all seven DLCs, including 'Last Survivor,' a recreation of Ellen Ripley's final mission on board the Nostromo. From gyroscopic aiming to HD rumble, Nintendo Switch technologies will immerse you in horror.