Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother Reveals Mid-April Release Date

663 Games has confirmed that Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother will be out in a few weeks, as a new trailer has been released.

Play as Chenxiang, mastering Sun Wukong's martial arts form.

Combine sects and magical treasures to define your combat style.

Mythic encounters and artifacts enhance this action-packed roguelite.

Indie game developer Unstable Games and publisher 663 Games confirmed that Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother will be released in mid-April. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a rougelite top-down action title that takes inspiration from Chinese mythology. You will head off on a unique journey in which you take on the role of Chenxiang in an attempt to rescue his mother, Sanshengmu. You will do so with your martial arts skills as you have mastered the form of Sun Wukong. Enjoy the new trailer above, as the game will come out on April 11, 2024.

Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother

Sanshengmu, a goddess from the celestial court, has been imprisoned beneath Mount Hua for violating celestial laws by giving birth to a boy named Chenxiang with a mortal. When Chenxiang came of age and learned the truth, he vowed to rescue his mother. With the assistance of Sun Wukong and other powerful immortals, Chenxiang must overcome numerous trials and defeat formidable enemies to finally be reunited with his mother.

Rich combinations of sects and magical treasures – Multiple sect systems will enhance various combat styles. Create your own magical combat abilities by combining a dazzling array of magical treasures with cultivating dozens of items. In each challenge, you always harvest new surprises.

– Multiple sect systems will enhance various combat styles. Create your own magical combat abilities by combining a dazzling array of magical treasures with cultivating dozens of items. In each challenge, you always harvest new surprises. Encounter well-known deities and immortals – On your perilous journey, you will meet many characters from Chinese mythology, such as Sun Wukong, the Eight Immortals, Erlang Shen, and Nezha. Be they foes or friends, they will join you in crafting this gripping and suspenseful tale.

– On your perilous journey, you will meet many characters from Chinese mythology, such as Sun Wukong, the Eight Immortals, Erlang Shen, and Nezha. Be they foes or friends, they will join you in crafting this gripping and suspenseful tale. An ancient artifact and mystical powers – In addition to the real-time action combat, players can utilize the Lotus Lantern, an ancient artifact, to unleash divine abilities like Time Manipulation and Bullet Time. The Lotus Lantern can also permanently enhance your abilities, aiding you in overcoming indomitable enemies!

– In addition to the real-time action combat, players can utilize the Lotus Lantern, an ancient artifact, to unleash divine abilities like Time Manipulation and Bullet Time. The Lotus Lantern can also permanently enhance your abilities, aiding you in overcoming indomitable enemies! An unpredictable adventure – As you encounter numerous random events throughout the game, will you challenge yourself or seek stability? It's all up to you!

