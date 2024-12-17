Posted in: Games, Survios, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for the new VR title Alien: Rogue Incursion, as the game is available now on multiple platforms

Article Summary Watch the thrilling launch trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion, now available on PCVR and PSVR2.

Immerse yourself in the terrifying world of Alien with this new single-player horror VR experience.

Face strategically smart Xenomorphs using your reflexes, wits, and iconic Alien weapons.

Game arrives on Meta Quest 3 in February; experience the deadly, dynamic combat firsthand.

Survios and 20th Century Games have released a new trailer this week for Alien: Rogue Incursion, as the game is out now on multiple VR platforms. This is, by far, the best video released for the game, as they are giving you a terrifying look at what this new Alien experience will be like. It is terrifying, bloody, and thrilling all at the same time. Enjoy the trailer as the game is available today on PCVR via Steam and PSVR2, and will be coming to Meta Quest 3 on February 13.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action-horror VR game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Immerse Yourself In The Alien Universe: Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien.

Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien. Danger Lurks Everywhere: Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive.

Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive. Mistakes Are Deadly: Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality. Iconic Weapons & Gear: Locate hotspots with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

