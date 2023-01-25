Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Gyarados Ex Tera Full Art Pokémon TCG Japan reveals the look of ex Tera Full Art cards in the Scarlet & Violet era, starting with Tera Gyarados from Scarlet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we reveal how Tera ex Full Arts will look in the Scarlet & Violet era with the reveal of Gyarados ex Tera.

Wow, wow, wow. With Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, it takes a lot for a card to stand out. And this? This stands out. Gyarados ex Tera is our first glimpse at how this style of Full Art will look. The background will be rendered in silvery, textured foil, and the colors rendered in a pastel style. There are stars behind the Pokémon that represent the Tera type that the Pokémon is using, which, in this case, matches the existing typing of Gyarados. I get the sense that these will be far more sought after than standard Full Arts.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.