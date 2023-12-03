Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Ultra Instinct SPR

Goku's Ultra Instinct form gets another Dragon Ball Super Card Game SPR, but when will the came introduce Ultra Ego Vegeta?

Article Summary Goku's Ultra Instinct form shines in new DBS Card Game Set, Zenkai Series Perfect Combination.

The 23rd set, featuring Future Trunks Saga among others, introduces the fifth God Rare card.

Fans eagerly await Ultra Ego Vegeta, as the game explores pre-post-Tournament of Power content.

Catch daily updates and card reveals for Dragon Ball Super Card Game on Bleeding Cool.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block will be retitled Zenkai Series EX and includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Yesterday, we showcased a Special Rare card showing Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign form. It's a little hard to tell from the coloring, but this looks like Goku's true Ultra Instinct form, with the silver hair. It's interesting how the Dragon Ball Super Card Game is not moving into post-Tournament of Power manga territory. Considering how the card game adapts characters from the games and promotional anime such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, you'd think they'd move onto the manga as well. It seems, though, that we'll have to wait for the anime before the card game brings in characters like Granolah and forms like Ultra Ego Vegeta.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

