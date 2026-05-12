Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Frontier Scum, TTRPG

Frontier Scum: Acid Western TTRPG Has Been Updated

The acid western TTRPG known as Frontier Scum has been given an update, which includes a fancy new book that looks very 1800s

Article Summary Free League Publishing has updated Frontier Scum, bringing the acid western TTRPG back in a new hardback core rulebook.

Frontier Scum drops players into the violent, surreal Lost Frontier, inspired by El Topo, Dead Man, and Bone Tomahawk.

The new Frontier Scum core book includes rules, character creation, Escape the Organ Rail, and tables for bounties and loot.

Updated Frontier Scum content adds 19 backgrounds, optional gun hand rules, and more tools for chaotic western campaigns.

Free League Publishing has released an updated form of its acid western TTRPG, Frontier Scum, complete with a new physical book. If you've never played the game, this title offers up an alternative version of the Old West, where, in many ways, it never stopped being a thing, and ended up becoming a lot rougher with different ventures and mysteries in the desert. This version comes with some additional content and updated materials, presented in a new Core Rulebook that looks like a catalog some snake oil salesman would be carting around. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale for $48.

Take a Trip Into An Alternative Version of the Old West in Frontier Scum

A self-destructive, violent, and LSD-infused take on Spaghetti Westerns, Frontier Scum casts players as wanted outlaws making their mark on the unreal Lost Frontier. Inspired by films including El Topo, Dead Man, and Bone Tomahawk, the game offers a rough-and-tumble world of insatiable greed, strange relics, bounties, odd jobs, and danger around every corner. Inside the hardback edition, players will find:

Core rules and an introduction to the Lost Frontier.

Character creation guidelines, including guns and stolen horses.

The complete adventure Escape the Organ Rail.

Escape the Organ Rail. Tables and tools for NPCs, hunting, carousing, bounties, odd jobs, loot, and strange relics.

19 additional backgrounds (for a total of 31), name tables, and optional rules for gun hands.

Created and designed by Karl Druid (Den of Druids) with co-development by Games Omnivorous, Frontier Scum features a stripped-down ruleset stylized as an old almanac to really immerse you in the setting. Perfect for one-shots, chaotic campaigns, and players who like their RPGs full of blood, bad whiskey, and worse decisions.

"Frontier Scum has become a beloved tabletop RPG over the years, and we are excited to be publishing a new edition of the game," says Free League co-founder Nils Karlén. "While it's not designed by us, the work of Karl Druid embodies everything Free League aspires for, including immersive world-building, imaginative character creation, and exciting campaigns for players to gather round and enjoy."

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