Amazon Games Announces Devs Vs. Creators Event In New World

Amazon Games has a new event coming to New World this week as they will be putting the development team against content creators. On May 12th, 19th, and 26th, three content creators will be invited each week including BagginsTV, Towelliee, Katcontii, as they will face off against three developers of the game including Mike Willette (World Experience Lead), Dave Hall (Gameplay Design Manager) Zach Holm (Level Designer). You'll be able to watch those fights across multiple Twitch streams, as well as take part in the action in their chat with Twitch Drops over the course of the next three weeks. You can read more about the drops below.

The Combatant's Supply Chest Twitch Drop is packed to the brim with level appropriate loot to help improve your performance in PvP battles. This unique Twitch Drop will be available for 48 hours after the end of each event. Viewers will need to watch 2 hours of New World to earn each Drop. Once earned, players can claim their chest(s) through the 'Item Claim' tab found within the in-game store after the content update that introduces the 3v3 PvP Arena. Please visit our Twitch Drops page for more details on how to link your accounts and collect them. You will be able to collect a total of 3 supply chests, 1 per event. Please understand that once the Drop collection window has ended, your progress will not carry over to the next Twitch Drop. Each supply chest will have the same contents, listed below. Charge more confidently into the Arena with: 2 Vials each containing 1,000 Azoth Salt – Azoth Salt is the new PvP Currency in New World that allows you to purchase PvP exclusive rewards.

3 random pieces of exclusive PvP focused gear with higher rarities and PvP centric perks.

5 Health Potions – these will instantly restore a portion of your health, so don't enter the arena without them.

10 Stat Boosting Food – Come hungry, because the chest will reward you with level appropriate specialty food to boost a specific attribute stat (STR, DEX, INT, FOC, CON). You'll receive 2 Stat Boosting Food per stat for a total of 10 items.

2 Honing Stones – These will boost your weapon damage by a percentage for a period of time to help you dish out major damage.

2 Gemstone Dust – This increases your elemental damage absorption by a percentage for a period of time and is very helpful against the mages of Aeternum.

2 Oakflesh Balms – This will increases absorption of Physical damage types (Slash/Strike/Thrust) by a percentage for a period of time or a total number of hits are received. Like the name implies, this balm will make you sturdy as an oak in close melee encounters.