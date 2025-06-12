Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna Partners With Electronic Arts For Library Expansion

Electronic Arts will be adding more games to the Amazon Luna library, as EA Sports FC 25 and Need For Speed Unbound arrive today

Article Summary Electronic Arts announces partnership with Amazon Luna for expanded cloud gaming library.

EA Sports FC 25 and Need for Speed Unbound now available to play on Amazon Luna.

Luna+ subscription offers access to new EA titles for $9.99/month, plus a 7-day free trial.

Amazon Prime members can play owned EA PC games on Luna at no extra cost by linking accounts.

Amazon Luna and Electronic Arts announced that two new games are coming to the platform in a new partnership, expanding their library of EA titles. The two in question are EA Sports FC 25 and Need for Speed Unbound, giving cloud gamers on the platform a new sports title to play, as well as the latest in their racing series. The two games join Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which are already in the system. We have more details for you below as both games go live today.

Amazon Luna x Electronic Arts

EA Sports FC 25 is the latest installment in EA's hit soccer franchise, offering unrivaled authenticity with 19,000+ players across 700+ teams and over 30 leagues from around the world. Thursday, June 12 marks the first availability of EA Sports FC 25 on cloud gaming services, and Luna offers fans of the franchise an unmatched combination of accessibility and value. Also joining the Luna lineup is Need for Speed Unbound, the latest entry in EA's iconic street racing franchise. With its bold visual style, graffiti-inspired effects, and over-the-top street racing energy, Unbound brings a distinctive style to the Need for Speed series.

EA games currently available on Luna, soon to include EA Sports FC 25 and Need for Speed Unbound, can be played with a Luna+ subscription for $9.99/month or purchased directly on Luna. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can link their EA and Luna accounts to play previously purchased PC versions* of the EA games currently available on Luna at no additional cost. Amazon Luna is available on a growing list of supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, mobile devices (iOS and Android), and Windows PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks. To get started, customers can sign up for a Luna+ subscription, which includes a 7-day free trial. Wherever Luna is available, Amazon Prime members gain access to a selection of popular games each month, and also play supported titles they already own by linking their game accounts. Luna is now available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

