Amazon's Crown Channel To Celebrate Lost Ark Launch

Amazon revealed today that they will be doing a special celebration for Lost Ark as they will be throwing an event on Amazon's Crown Channel. The two entities under the same umbrella will be teaming up for an event they will be calling Ark Week, which is a live extravaganza that will be running from February 5th all the way through February 11th. The goal of which will be to hype up the game prior to launch and give fans a chance to connect and enjoy themselves while also getting a better look at what's to come before it launches in both Europe and North America on February 11th. We have more details of what to expect below.

Viewers can tune in to Twitch for an entire week of live entertainment featuring popular Crown Channel shows, which will include insights into the game, giveaways, Twitch drops, special guests, an epic virtual Twitch concert event with Grammy-nominated group, Run The Jewels, and more. Ark Week will be hosted by popular on-air host and commentator, Lisa "LucyMae" Malambri and will premiere live shows featuring Lost Ark like Crown Channels original, LORE, which will explore the lore of Lost Ark and Fight Night where streamers Paul "ActionJaxon" and Chelsea "ChelseaBytes" Bytes will fight for glory in Lost Ark, along with fun trivia and giveaways to viewers. Throughout Ark Week, the event will also introduce gamers to brand new shows which are designed to highlight the game from different perspectives. Each day will concentrate on a different theme, from discussing the world of Lost Ark to a tournament-style bracket featuring pro-level content creators and, as an epic finale to the streamer-studded week, a special virtual concert dubbed wwFest (with Amazon Music) will close out Ark Week headlined by Run The Jewels, and other yet-to-be announced musical performances.