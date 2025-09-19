Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ambrosia Sky, Blackbird Interactive, Soft Rains

Ambrosia Sky Releases a Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming sci-fi adventure mystery title Ambrosia Sky, as we get a better idea about its story

Article Summary Ambrosia Sky unveils a gripping new story trailer revealing its sci-fi mystery on Saturn's rings.

Play as Dalia, a disaster specialist, and battle a deadly alien fungus infected space colony.

Utilize anti-fungal weapons, inventive traversal, and upgrade gear to explore dangerous zero-G zones.

Uncover colony secrets, interact with unique alien fungi, and lay lost crew members to rest.

Indie game developer Soft Rains and publisher Blackbird Interactive released a new trailer this week for Ambrosia Sky, giving better details about the story. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a first-person sci-fi action mystery title, where you play a disaster specialist who has been dispatched to the rings of Saturn. An alien fungus has taken over the station, and its up to you to clean it out and figure out what ha happened to the crew, while also trying to piece together how it happened and where it came from. Enjoy the trailer as the game looks to be aiming for a 2026 release.

Ambrosia Sky

Blending "clean-'em-up" shooting mechanics and inventive traversal, Ambrosia Sky thrusts you into a mind-bending world of death, decay, and what comes after. Armed with nothing but an anti-fungal sprayer and grappling hook, you must survive varieties of unpredictable, alien fungi, harvesting them for new upgrades to explore deeper into a cluster of vast asteroid settlements steeped with mysteries. Players assume the role of Dalia, a field scientist belonging to an enigmatic order in pursuit of human immortality. Dispatched to the decimated colony on Saturn's outer rings that was once her home, those she once knew are now dead, missing, or maybe even complicit. Dalia must find out the truth — and lay the dead to rest.

Cleanse the Contamination: Ambrosia Sky's unique gameplay blends FPS action with meditative cleaning. Cleanse alien fungus with your chemical sprayer, harvest its fruit, and upgrade your gear to survive the spreading crisis.

Ambrosia Sky's unique gameplay blends FPS action with meditative cleaning. Cleanse alien fungus with your chemical sprayer, harvest its fruit, and upgrade your gear to survive the spreading crisis. Discover an Alien Ecosystem: Each species of alien fungus has unique behaviors and properties – some explode, others electrify, and some will even hunt you down.

Each species of alien fungus has unique behaviors and properties – some explode, others electrify, and some will even hunt you down. Research and Update Your Equipment: Craft new ammo types that mimic the abilities of fungus you encounter. Upgrade your sprayer's efficiency, create new spray types, or enhance your tether to better navigate and explore the unstable gravity fields of the colony.

Craft new ammo types that mimic the abilities of fungus you encounter. Upgrade your sprayer's efficiency, create new spray types, or enhance your tether to better navigate and explore the unstable gravity fields of the colony. Navigate Zero-G Environments: Traverse treacherous pockets of unstable gravity throughout the Cluster. Use your tether to grab objects, uncover hidden corners of the colony, and explore environments where unpredictable fluctuations in gravity can change direction and strength at any time.

Traverse treacherous pockets of unstable gravity throughout the Cluster. Use your tether to grab objects, uncover hidden corners of the colony, and explore environments where unpredictable fluctuations in gravity can change direction and strength at any time. Lay the Dead to Rest: Seek out the tragic victims of the crisis and lay them to rest in poignant scenes that unravel the mystery of what happened and why.

