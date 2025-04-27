Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Aesir Interactive, Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator Adds Bay Side Expansion

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator hgas added a new expansion this week, as they head to the coast with the Bay Side expansion

Article Summary Experience new challenges in Ambulance Life: Bay Side expansion.

Navigate natural disasters and pileups in San Pelícano city.

Engage in unique medical cases like viral challenges and AR accidents.

Intervene during a chase on San Pelícano bridge with multiple casualties.

Developer Aesir Interactive and publisher Nacon have released a new expansion for Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, taking players to the Bay Side. This new content brings in some fun additions that include natural disasters, pileups, navigating tricky areas, and more. Its basically "what if San Francisco was an expansion" without it actually being the Bay Area. But you get the idea. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is available now.

Bay Side Expansion

With several hours of additional gameplay, Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, paramedics have access to a multitude of different interventions and medical cases, in new open environments. With a wide range of equipment available, you'll need to keep a cool head and ask the right questions to make a diagnosis, administer first aid and, if the patient's condition requires it, get him or her to hospital as quickly as possible by ambulance. The Bay Side expansion lets players explore the new Bellhill district in the city of San Pelícano, and take on three new procedures:

A festive beach party becomes a source of medical interventions

Viral challenge turns into fiasco

The use of augmented reality goggles creates numerous accidents.

A new large-scale catastrophic event is also available in the Bay Side expansion, leading players to intervene with numerous casualties on the iconic San Pelícano bridge, following a chase between police and criminals.

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

In Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, every second counts! As a paramedic, you dedicate your life to saving lives. From the moment you start your shift, time is of the essence. When the alarm sounds, it's urgent to get to your ambulance, turn on your siren and get to the scene of the accident as quickly as possible. You'll need to use your driving skills to navigate the crowded streets and find the best route. Time is of the essence! Once at the scene, you analyze the situation to determine exactly what treatment each victim needs. Talk to them to understand the circumstances of the accident and reassure them, carry out the various examinations required using the many instruments at your disposal, and make your preliminary diagnosis. You can then administer first aid and bring out your stretcher to take her to hospital as quickly as possible, if the severity of her injuries so requires.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!