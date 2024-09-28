Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: AC Sailing, America's Cup e-Series

America's Cup E-Series To Hold Finals Later Today

Taking place later today in Bercalona, Spain, the finals of the America's Cup e-Series will take place live on both Twitch and YouTube

Article Summary America's Cup e-Series finals will air today live from Barcelona on Twitch and YouTube at 12pm PT/3pm ET.

The event features eight top virtual sailors competing for a €50,000 prize pool and a chance to race in a real AC40 boat.

The unique e-Series Trophy is 3D-printed from upcycled ocean plastics, symbolizing innovation and sustainability.

Hosted with expert commentary and entertainment, including a mentalist and a DJ set, at Barcelona’s AC Race Village.

Earlier this year, we visited Barcelona to cover the launch of AC Sailing and the reveal of the America's Cup E-Series, a new esports competition centered around the iconic sailing competition. Today, the culmination of these two events come together as eight of the world's best virtual sailors will compete for the first championship, as well as a piece of the €50k prize pool. We have snippets of info for you below about today's finals, as you can read more on the America's Cup website. The event will take place at 12pm PT/3pm ET, which you can watch on YouTube and Twitch.

America's Cup e-Series 2024 Finals

The spirit of the America's Cup e-Series is embodied in the uniquely designed e-Series Trophy, a symbol of innovation and sustainability. Inspired by the natural beauty and intricate patterns of coral, the trophy represents resilience, strength, and the interconnectedness of nature. It has been produced using cutting-edge 3D printing technology and is made from recycled plastic, including upcycled ocean plastics.

Eight of the world's best virtual sailors will face-off across a series of intense races for a slice of the €50,000 prize pool, the title of the first-ever America's Cup e-Series Champion, and an extraordinary opportunity: the chance to trade the game for the real deal and race in an actual AC40 foiling monohull – one of the fastest boats on the planet – against one of the UniCredit Youth America's Cup teams. The evening will be hosted by Tony Aguilar, who will be joined by America's Cup commentator Jesse Tuke, esports caster Skain, and Emirates Team New Zealand sailor Liv Mackay, to provide expert commentary on the racing action.

The Grand Final also promises world-class entertainment throughout the night, including a performance by renowned illusionist 'mentalist' Jorge Blass and a closing DJ set by acclaimed duo Catz 'N Dogz. The America's Cup e-Series Grand Final will take place at the America's Cup Race Village, located across Moll de la Fusta at Barcelona's Port Vell. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!