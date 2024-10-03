Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Zamazenta

Shiny Zamazenta Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Build your team to take down the mighty Zamazenta in Pokémon GO now, because its Shiny form will be released in early October.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zamazenta, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Its Shiny form will be available for the first time. Let's get into it.

Top Zamazenta Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zamazenta counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Ho-Oh: Extrasensory, Brave Bird

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Future Sight

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Synchronoise

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zamazenta with efficiency.

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Ho-Oh: Extrasensory, Brave Bird

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zamazenta can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

