Samsung Galaxy Gear Up Cup Announces $100k CoD: Mobile Tourney

Happening at the the LVL UP EXPO in Las Vegas next week, Call of Duty: Mobile players will battle in the Samsung Galaxy Gear Up Cup

Samsung and Moonrock have come together for a new Call of Duty: Mobile tournament, as the Samsung Galaxy Gear Up Cup will take place at the LVL UP EXPO in Las Vegas next week. Taking place on April 25, we will see the final teams face off against each other to their own piece of a $100k prize pool. We have the full details of how the event will go, as you can watch the event this coming Friday on Twitch.

Samsung Galaxy Gear Up Cup

The Samsung Galaxy Gear Up Cup is structured to give four top Call of Duty: Mobile pros the chance to captain a team of Call of Duty PC players and see if they can prove their skills on a mobile platform. Four of the best Call of Duty: Mobile Pros are competing and leading their teams throughout this event, alongside their drafted Call of Duty stars and personalities!

Team Bracket at LVL UP Expo 20x players (4x COD Mobile Pros, 16x COD Pros/Influencers) 4x Teams of 5 (1x COD Mobile Pro, 4x COD Pro/Influencers on each Team) Best of 5 Game 1: Hard Point Game 2: CODM Pros 1v1 Free for All Game 3: Search and Destroy Game 4: Hard Point Game 5: Search and Destroy Single Elimination: 3x Team Matches, with each match highlighting the CODM Pros

COD Mobile 1v1 Show Match at LVL UP Expo 2x Team Captain winners from the Team Bracket Best of 3 Game 1: Free for all Game 2: Gun Game Game 3: Free for all 1v1: This 1v1 CODM Show Match will occur after the Team Grand Final, and will be the last Match of the day



Captains have been training their players to work as a team inside of Call of Duty: Mobile, working to ensure that players are familiar with the game, have learned winning tactics and strategies, and will be able to work together as a cohesive team! The competition's format ensures that captains have the opportunity to lead their team both in a team setting but also in 1v1, where they will play against their opponent captain for victory! Not only will we crown a Team Champion, but also an individual Player Champion after the 1v1 Show Match!

