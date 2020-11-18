Anheuser-Busch Launches The BL6 Gaming Console

Anheuser-Busch decided to get in on the console wars in their own was as the company has released its own console with the BL6. The image below is no joke, you are looking at a video game console designed to look like a six-pack of Bud Light. The box itself houses a projector and the game console inside, as one of the cans is a "cantroler" while others serve as beer koozies. The setup of it looks pretty simple and the controller appears to be a simplified version of the PlayStation model with an SNES vibe going for it. While a complete list of games hasn't been revealed for it anywhere we could find, we do know that it currently can play Tekken 7 and SoulCalibur VI as they are built into the console itself.

As far as getting your hands on one, best of luck to you. As of when we're writing this up, Anheuser-Busch and the Bud Light website have no portal to sell this. In fact, the only place to located one is on Shop Beer Gear where it is being auctioned off for thousands of dollars. It may not be a PS5 or an XSX, but it has definitely got appeal to it on the cool factor of thing. Because hey, who doesn't enjoy just sitting down and playing a fighting game with friends once in a while? Time will tell as to how interactive the BL6 is and if you can load any games to it or if you're stuck with what's inside for the time being. Also, it would be nice to know if these will be mass-produced instead of being thrown up on an auction site where only the well-off drinkers can get a hold of one.