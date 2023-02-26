Another Fisherman's Tale Announced For Multiple VR Platforms Experience a unique version of a classic as Another Fisherman's Tale will take you on an epic VR adventure later this year.

InnerspaceVR and Vertigo Games revealed their epic sea-driven game, Another Fisherman's Tale, coming to all VR platforms this year. This is a cool-looking game as you'll be playing a fisherman that appears to be more of a living marionette who can change out pieces of their body to take care of certain tasks in unique ways. At the moment, the game doesn't have a release date, only the idea that we'll see it released sometime in 2023 for Meta Quest 2, PSVR2, SteamVR, Oculus, and Viveport. Until we get more info, enjoy the trailer.

"In this 5-6 hour next-gen VR adventure, we step into the shoes of Nina, the daughter of the original game's protagonist, as she discovers models, notes, and photographs that document her father's mysterious past, as well as her own childhood. Recollecting Bob's grandiose stories of pirates, sunken ships, treasures, and mystical locations, Nina begins re-enacting his adventures and dives head-first into an imaginative world of memory and fantasy. Will she be able to separate fact from fiction and uncover the hidden truth behind the fisherman's tale? Featuring a total reinvention of its predecessor's mechanics, Another Fisherman's Tale imagines a world where YOU are the puzzle!"

Detach limbs and hands from your body and physically control them remotely. Throw Bob's hand across a ravine and then make it crawl to retrieve an object, or send your head elsewhere for a different view of things.

Replace any of your limbs with a variety of objects to unlock new skills. Pirate hook hands allow you to climb up walls, a crab's claw can cut through a rope in a pinch, and a fish's tail will improve your swimming ability.

Control your environment with your puppeteering hands, picking up distant objects, items, and tools and interacting with each level's unique layout.