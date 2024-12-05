Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aladdin, Antstream, disney, The Jungle Book, the lion king

Antstream Adds Several Classic Disney Games To Their Service

Antstream has partnered up with Disney to bring several of their classic video games from the '90s to their platform, available today

Article Summary Antstream partners with Disney to bring classic '90s games like The Lion King and Aladdin to their platform.

Explore the savannah with Simba in The Lion King, as you relive the magic of this retro side-scroller.

Join Mowgli's adventure in The Jungle Book, navigating tricky terrains and facing iconic characters.

Experience the thrilling streets of Agrabah in Disney's Aladdin, animated by original Disney artists.

Antstream announced this morning they have a new set of classic video games coming to their service, as multiple Disney games have been added today. Players now have the ability to play The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Jungle Book, in their SNES, SEGA Genesis, and Game Boy versions. These aren't any of the special edition games that have been released in the past with bonus features and whatnot; these are the originals, with a bit of controller remapping for modern controllers. We have more details and a trailer here as you can play them, all right now.

Antstream x Disney Games

Disney's The Lion King

Released originally in 1994, for the Super NES and Genesis system, this side-scrolling adventure will take you on an epic adventure through the Pride Lands. If you grew up watching Disney's The Lion King, then you probably remember the thrill of stepping into Simba's paws and exploring the sprawling savannah. And now, you can experience your favourite version all over again or share with a new generation of gamers. Guide a young Simba on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery. Beginning as an energetic cub, Simba must master the art of survival by navigating the perilous landscapes of Pride Rock and beyond. You'll leap across chasms, roar at mischievous hyenas, and learn valuable life lessons along the way. From the vivid, sunlit expanses to the shadowy caverns, the game's beautiful environments and iconic soundtrack capture the magic of the film. Can you help Simba fulfill his destiny and take his rightful place as the Lion King? From pouncing on bugs to swinging from vines, with smooth platforming and immersive storytelling, this game is a roaring good time that fans of all ages will love.

Disney's The Jungle Book

Whether you're a fan of the original tale or the beloved Disney movie, this platformer brings all the jungle action to life. Join Mowgli, the brave and adventurous man-cub, as he journeys through the wild to return to his human village. You'll leap across treacherous terrain, from dense jungle canopies to abandoned tree villages, all while avoiding dangerous animals and environmental hazards. You'll need agility and quick thinking as you climb trees, swing from vines, and outsmart your foes – all to the beat of the movie's memorable soundtrack. The game blends action with exploration as you encounter familiar faces like Baloo, Bagheera, and Kaa, while also squaring off against Shere Khan in the showdown. Whether you're evading snakes, navigating waterfalls, or hopping across floating logs, the game captures the vibrant, unpredictable nature of the jungle perfectly and you will need to use all your jungle smarts to navigate to victory.

Disney's Aladdin

It's time to take to the streets of Agrabah, dodge the guards, and discover a whole new world of adventure in Disney's Aladdin! This fan-favorite platformer is based on Disney's blockbuster film and has long been celebrated as one of the best video games of the 16-bit era. And now, you can relive the magic, or experience it for the first time, on Antstream Arcade. What makes Disney's Aladdin stand out is its sharp level design, smooth controls, and the way it captures the feel of the franchise, especially in the Genesis version, which was animated by the original Disney artists. Whether you're leaping across rooftops or sliding down ropes, the game is full of fast-paced action that keeps you on your toes. You'll even find yourself navigating the Cave of Wonders, evading booby traps, and hopping on a flying carpet to outrun danger. It's a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish. And don't forget the Genie, who will be there to lend a hand with helpful power-ups while you seek to rescue Princess Jasmine from the villainous Jafar.

