Antstream Arcade Will Launch For Xbox Consoles Next Week

Xbox players will soon have a new library of games they can explore as Antstream Arcade will be added to the line of consoles.

Antstream Arcade revealed this afternoon during a special livestream that they will officially launch onto Xbox consoles on July 21st. Xbox owners will soon see the app available in their menu, giving you access to over 1,300 retro titles from over the years for you to stream, all of which has been made possible in part with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub's technology benefits and Azure cloud services. We got more info and a few quotes below talking about the service.

"The platform supports instant cloud game saves, online high scores and resume play features across multiple devices. The Arcade's burgeoning library of officially licensed retro IPs adds more titles every week, including brand-new games for classic consoles by indie developers such as Flea and Reshoot R. Antstream Arcade also brings a revolutionary way of playing retro games with its unique technology that mods the originals to create new mini-game challenges, giving both veteran and first-time players a fresh approach to enjoying the classics. Play as Pac-Man and avoid collecting the dots or where Pac-Man does the chasing and Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde are on the run! Competitors can enter tournaments and challenge others to high-score duels and create giant slayer community battles, or simply compete for the best score on earth. Additionally, win gems, rack up achievements, connect with others and build a profile to show off gaming prowess."

"Despite living in an age of incredible technology, I found it wasn't easy enough to access the games I loved growing up and I wanted to be able to easily share scores and compete against friends," said Steve Cottam, CEO Antstream. "We believe in the preservation and accessibility of all games, the great, the impossible and the forgotten or lesser known too, I'm very proud to bring the Antstream Arcade platform to the Xbox community".

"Many of us grew up playing these games, so the ability to stream them on Xbox consoles and share these experiences with our friends and family is incredible," said Sarah Bond, CVP of Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Microsoft. "We're pleased that with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub's technology benefits and Azure cloud services we can help enable Antstream to reach more players."

