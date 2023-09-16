Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Announces Harbingers Collection Event

Apex Legends will launch the Harbingers Collection Event this coming Tuesday, giving you a new set of items to add to your collection.

Respawn Entertainment has revealed the next event coming to Apex Legends, as the team revealed the Harbingers Collection Event happening next week. The event will kick off on September 19 and run all the way until October 3. During that time, as it is with most collection events, you'll be scrambling to fight to the end as you earn and collect for victories, as well as snag skins along the way, all in a new version of the map where you'll be blanketed in darkness on World's Edge. We have a snippet from their latest blog about the event, as well as some dev notes on everything you'll be able to snag and experience over the next few weeks, as it all kicks off on Tuesday.

"Take heed, Legends, night has fallen, and with it has come the messengers of Death. No need to lose your head. Take up a Rev Shell and set sights on your target for a limited-time in Living Shell Trios. And with the night still young yet, enter World's Edge After Dark, a hellish variant live with the Harbingers Collection Event from September 19 to October 3, 2023. Unlock all 24 limited-time cosmetics before the event ends to earn our latest heirloom, Fuse's Razor's Edge."

Living Shell Trios – Become Messengers of Death by unleashing the "Rev Shell," a grenade that seeks enemy targets and explodes on impact.

Become Messengers of Death by unleashing the "Rev Shell," a grenade that seeks enemy targets and explodes on impact. World's Edge After Dark – Introducing a hellish version of Talos' battleground, complete with the resurrected Train.

Introducing a hellish version of Talos' battleground, complete with the resurrected Train. Rewards Track & Omen-Inducing Cosmetics – Apex Legends players can earn all new items with the event's Rewards Track, plus 24 limited-time cosmetics such as Gibraltar's "Grave Protector" skin and matching "Eclipse Bringer" Charge Rifle skin.

Apex Legends players can earn all new items with the event's Rewards Track, plus 24 limited-time cosmetics such as Gibraltar's "Grave Protector" skin and matching "Eclipse Bringer" Charge Rifle skin. Fuse's Heirloom – If players unlock all 24 Harbingers Collection Event items before October 3, Fuse's "Razor's Edge," an electric guitar tuned to shred enemies, will be automatically unlocked.

