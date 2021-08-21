TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Zacian Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's strange and exciting release of the Galarian Legendary Zacian in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Zacian cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Zacian is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Zacian picks in the comments below.

This intensely awesome Gold Secret Rare Zacian from 5ban Graphics started an exciting trend. Zacian and Zamazenta both featured as the first two Pokémon depicted on this style of Full Art Gold card in the Sword & Shield base set. From this point on, all of the mainline expansions that followed would include Gold Cards. Interestingly, though, the Sword & Shield base set is the only one to feature the non-Shiny versions of Pokémon on the Gold Cards, as the Pokémon TCG wanted to use this special style of card to debut the generation's iconic Legendary mascots. Starting with the next set, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the featured Gold Card Pokémon were all Shiny. Personally, I'd love to see these cards with the same artwork for Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta whenever the final Sword & Shield-era set comes out.

Hideki Ishikawa illustrates this gorgeous holographic Zacian for the aforementioned Rebel Clash. Zacian looks like a badass anime hero that is squaring up for an epic battle.

This SWSH Black Star Promo was included in the Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta Ultra Premium Collection Box (as well as smaller Elite Trainer Box Plus versions of the same product) which itself was a gorgeous black and. This card uses the same lineart as the above 5ban Graphics card, but renders it with clean lines and no colors except gold for the artwork and black for the negative space. So far, this style has only appeared for the Zacian and Zamazenta promos and two Eternatus cards in Shining Fates. They are truly stunning pieces of Pokémon art.