Apex Legends: Defiance Launches With New Battle Pass

Respawn Entertainment has officially launched the latest season of their battle royale with Apex Legends: Defiance going live today. Along with a new mode and a new Legend, both of which we have info about below, they have launched a brand new Battle Pass with a ton of content. Plus, they have announced plans for their third year anniversary, which has started taking place today! Enjoy all the info and the latest trailer below as we kick the season off proper with a celebration.

This new limited time mode, available for the first three weeks of Defiance, gives players an entirely new way to enjoy Apex Legends. Delivering an adrenaline-fueled 9v9 battle, Control gives two teams the chance to fight to capture and control points on the map. Teamwork is imperative for a win as the mode features the largest teams to date and requires Legends to find new ways to get the best out of their squads. New Legend: Mad Maggie – A new Legend coming to the Apex Games like a wrecking ball, Mad Maggie is a cutthroat punk-rock warlord and the Outlands' meanest mad-lass. With enhanced shotgun proficiency, the ability to dislodge enemies behind cover and a crushing Ultimate, Mad Maggie's abilities as an offensive hero creates for an aggressive playstyle.

A new Legend coming to the Apex Games like a wrecking ball, Mad Maggie is a cutthroat punk-rock warlord and the Outlands' meanest mad-lass. With enhanced shotgun proficiency, the ability to dislodge enemies behind cover and a crushing Ultimate, Mad Maggie's abilities as an offensive hero creates for an aggressive playstyle. Sabotaged Olympus – A dastardly sneak-attack orchestrated by new Legend Mad Maggie has wreaked havoc on Olympus, teleporting objects and buildings across the city. As Mad Maggie's sabotage has upended the natural order, Legends will need to adapt to their new surroundings to have any hope of surviving.

A dastardly sneak-attack orchestrated by new Legend Mad Maggie has wreaked havoc on Olympus, teleporting objects and buildings across the city. As Mad Maggie's sabotage has upended the natural order, Legends will need to adapt to their new surroundings to have any hope of surviving. New Battle Pass – Be the last one standing with the Defiance Battle Pass! Enter the arena in style after collecting new skins, including Seer's Aces High Legendary Skin, Loba's Legendary Breaking the Law leather – in addition to full sets for Ash, Crypto and Lifeline that showcase their new Epic skins. Completing the Defiance Battle Pass unlocks the Gentleman Baller and Scream Machine Reactive Hemlock skins. The Battle Pass will also feature plenty of other exciting rewards along the way: Music Packs, Loading Screens, Emotes, Banner, Gun Charms and more.

Be the last one standing with the Defiance Battle Pass! Enter the arena in style after collecting new skins, including Seer's Aces High Legendary Skin, Loba's Legendary Breaking the Law leather – in addition to full sets for Ash, Crypto and Lifeline that showcase their new Epic skins. Completing the Defiance Battle Pass unlocks the Gentleman Baller and Scream Machine Reactive Hemlock skins. The Battle Pass will also feature plenty of other exciting rewards along the way: Music Packs, Loading Screens, Emotes, Banner, Gun Charms and more. Three-Year Anniversary Celebration – For the first three weeks of Apex Legends: Defiance, Legends can join in on Apex Legends third anniversary celebrations by claiming login rewards, including: February 8 – February 15 – Three Octane thematic packs and the Legend himself (if not already on the player's roster) February 15 – February 22 – Three Wattson thematic packs, as well as the Legend herself (if not already on the player's roster) February 22 – March 1 – Three Valkyrie thematic packs, plus one Legendary pack, and the Legend herself (if not already on the player's roster)

