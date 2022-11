Apex Legends: Eclipse Has Officially Launched

Earlier this week, Respawn Entertainment officially launched Apex Legends: Eclipse with a new season worth of content. Along with the new legend they have been talking about the past couple weeks, we're also getting a new map in Broken Moon, the ability to gift items to people, and a brand-new battle pass. We have the developer notes below, along with the latest trailer, as the content is now live.

