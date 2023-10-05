Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends Global Series Announces Fourth Year Of Competition

For those of you who love the Apex Legends Global Series, we got good news! It will be returning for a fourth year and will be expanding.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment confirmed this morning they will be giving the Apex Legends Global Series a fourth year of esports competition. Organizers confirmed in a brand new news posting that they will bring back the esports system for another year, opening the competition up in a few different ways, including having China join the system. We have a few snippets of info from today's announcement, as you can read the full report on their website. Registration for the new season will begin on October 23.

Apex Legends Global Series: Year 4

ALGS Year 4 will again feature three LAN events, the Split 1 Playoffs ($1M prize pool), the Split 2 Playoffs ($1M prize pool), and our year-end Championship ($2M prize pool), for a total prize pool of $4,000,000 USD across these three competitions. We're not quite ready to share the dates and locations of these events, but we will follow up as soon as possible with everything you need to know about how you can witness the magic of the ALGS in person.

Welcome China to the ALGS!

In Year 4, we are welcoming teams from the People's Republic of China to the ALGS! Two teams from the region will now be invited to participate in the Split 1 Playoffs. Depending on the performance of these teams, the Split 2 Playoffs will have between two and four teams invited from the region. After both Playoffs have concluded, the team from China with the most Playoff Points will automatically qualify for the Championship. If any other teams that participated in either the Split 1 or Split 2 Playoffs find themselves in the Top 32 of the Playoff Points Leaderboard, they will also qualify to compete at the Championship. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the People's Republic of China to the ALGS and can't wait to see how they perform on the global stage!

Revised ALGS Eligibility Requirements

We've updated the eligibility requirement for players to compete in the ALGS from a minimum rank to a minimum Account Level to align more closely with what's required to participate in the Apex Legends Ranked Leagues mode and to broaden the opportunity for more players around the world to experience Apex Legends esports. The minimum Account Level required to participate in the ALGS is now 50, and new players can increase their Account Level by participating in various Apex Legends game modes before registering for ALGS competition. Year 4 Preseason Qualifier registration will open on Monday, October 23, so make sure you and each of your teammates are eligible to join the ALGS by then!

ALGS YEAR 4 Updates

We're thrilled to celebrate that Year 3 was our biggest ALGS year yet by viewership and participation, but we're not stopping there – we're just getting started. While players and fans might notice that our overarching Year 4 competition format is similar to last year, we've made some significant updates to help ensure that it's our most competitive year yet. As always, the Official Rules have all the details, but below, you'll find what we feel are some of our most significant program updates heading into Year 4 of the ALGS.

