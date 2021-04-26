Apex Legends: Legacy Gets A New Gameplay Trailer & Details

New 3v3 Mode – Arenas: In Arenas, players will sharpen their skills in the tight confines of new and rotating maps like Party Crasher and Phase Runner. Each round, win or lose, teams can play to their strengths as they pick a new loadout; players can also earn and spend Crafting Materials to improve options between rounds. In addition, Arenas will feature dedicated events and prizes, as well as help players gain Battle Pass levels.

New Legend – Valkyrie: With a jetpack forged from the remnant's of Viper's Northstar Titan, Valkyrie can momentarily fly above the battlefield, and when it's time to swoop in for the kill, she can unleash a swarm of missiles to damage and disorient her enemy. If things get too hot, Valkyrie can easily employ her Ultimate to make a fast skyward escape — bringing her entire squad with her if they hook in. This new Legend enters the Apex Games with something to prove.

New Weapon – The Bocek Bow: A powerful and deadly weapon, the new Bocek Bow is capable of inflicting tremendous damage for those skilled enough to wield it. Players will need to take well-timed shots to make it count, and to get the most out of the bow by charging shots for maximum impact. No ancient relic, the Bocek Bow lets players increase its effectiveness with two hop-up slots — the Deadeye's Tempo, which allows a faster draw when firing at a perfect tempo, and Shatter Caps, which make arrows burst when fired, spreading out like a shotgun blast.