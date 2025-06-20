Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Prodigy

Apex Legends: Prodigy Launches Midseason Update

Apex Legends: Prodigy has a new update available for players to dive into, as they have given the game a mid-season shake up

Try Arenas: Duels, a limited-time 1v1 mode with randomized loadouts and no abilities for pure gunplay.

Unlock exclusive cosmetics and legendary skins during the Future Icons Event, running June 24-July 15.

Ranked mode updates include improved squad tier displays and new Ladder Champion Dive Trail rewards.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released details for the Apex Legends: Prodigy midseason update, set to shake things up a bit. Among the new additions will be the Future Icons Event, running from June 24-July 15; as well as Arenas: Duels, which will have you fighting in 1-v-1 battles with no abilities, no heals, and "no excuses." A ton of cosmetics will be added to the mix, which you should have seen coming, as well as modified changes on a few Legends, including Wattson, Vatnage, and Ash. We have more info below as the update goes live this Tuesday.

Apex Legends: Prodigy Midseason Update

Arenas: Duels

Legends will test their mettle in a new limited-time Arenas variant: Duels. Chain 1v1 duels throughout a 5-minute match on a server of 30 players while a leaderboard tracks their performance. Each Duel, loadout, and spawn location are randomized, pushing players to improvise and make the best of the moment on even ground. Legends are also randomized, but their abilities will be turned off at first, making the experience more focused on core gun skills and movement. Both player's weapons and Legends will be mirrored to even the playing field. This is Arenas: Duels at its purest. Also a great way to warm-up for those looking to get back into the swing before jumping into their primary modes. Later this split, Legend abilities will be turned on for a new and exciting twist on the Arenas: Duels experience. We'll see who the real Legends of leaderboards are—unless players opt to hide it for some more casual vibes.

Future Icons Event

Fresh new limited-time cosmetics are up for grabs as players progress through the Future Icons Event. Each item received during the event counts towards bonus rewards that are automatically unlocked at milestones along the way. Legendary skins for Rampart, Octane, and the Peacekeeper will be available in Future Icons Event Packs' for the duration of the event, with each pack having a chance to unlock Wattson's Prestige skin, "Apex Icon," complete with matching Dive Trail. Each event pack contains one event item and two standard items, and there are no duplicates of event items in these packs.

Ranked

The Rank Tier Display will now show the tier distribution per squad instead of per individual player. Ranked matchmaking for premade squads is done based on the highest RP value in the squad. This change will group all squad members, premade or otherwise, to show the entire squad based on the highest Rank Tier in that squad.

The Ladder Champion Dive Trail will be granted to all players who completed the Ladder Champion placement Challenge in Split 1. The Dive Trail will be accessible for all of this Split. If players wish to retain access to the Dive Trail, they must complete the same Challenge in this current Split.

