Evercade Reveals Multiple Collections Along With Duke Nukem Console Evercade has some pretty dope collections on the way, including a special collaboration with Duke Nukem for a new console design.

Evercade held their first showcase livestream today in which they revealed multiple retro game collections on the way, and a special Duke Nukem collaboration. The team revealed we would see content on the way from Sunsoft, PIKO, and Delphine, as well as The Sydney Hunter Collection. What's more, several Duke Nukem games will be getting a release for the retro console, but also releasing the Evercade Vs Atomic Edition, decked out in grey and yellow designs to match the games. We got more info on all of them below and the video from today's stream.

Releasing in August, two new great collections of a new modern retro franchise and hidden arcade gems. The Sydney Hunter Collection brings three of the great games in the Sydney Hunter franchise by CollectorVision Games. The adventure platformer games on this collection showcase the adaptability of the franchise with games from multiple systems like Sydney Hunter and the Caverns of Death and Sydney Hunter and the Sacred Tribe, Sydney Hunter and the Shrines of Peril, and also includes the brand new dungeon crawler Jester.

Releasing alongside this collection is a new collection of hidden arcade gems from Evercade favorite, PIKO Interactive. The PIKO Interactive Arcade 1 cartridge collection brings nine arcade games now owned by PIKO, including a collection of games by Korean developer Unico and two from Europe. Hidden gems to discover include the side-scrolling The Legend of Silk Road, fighters like Dragon's Fury, comical maze games like Burglar X, and top-down shooter Steel Force. Both The Sydney Hunter Collection and PIKO Interactive Arcade 1 will release in August 2023 and are available to pre-order June 1st, 2023.

Blaze is bringing some of the most visually recognizable games ever made to Evercade systems with Delphine Software Collection 1. Four great games from the French publisher, including their early cinematic point-and-click adventures for Amiga, the sci-fi story of Future Wars, and the spy thriller Operation Stealth. Alongside this is the Amiga version of the classic interdimensional platformer, Another World, and the console version of the classic platformer, Flashback.

Also in September, Evercade brings back a well-loved Japanese publisher in Sunsoft Collection 1. Six great games from the early adaptation of their arcade hit Arabian, and the sci-fi classic Journey to Silius are included in this first physical cart collection alongside the duo of Blaster Master and Blaster Master Boy, the 16-bit classic Aero the Acro-bat and the much-loved Mr. Gimmick!.

Duke Nukem Evercade Collections

The Duke Nukem franchise is coming to Evercade, with six games featuring the iconic action character. Two cartridge collections featuring the iconic Duke Nukem 3D, console greats like Time to Kill and Land of the Babes, the impressive handheld game Duke Nukem Advance, and introducing Duke Nukem 1 + 2 Remastered. Developed by Blaze Entertainment from the ground up, the original games are bought up to modern standards with smooth scrolling, 60fps gameplay and more!

