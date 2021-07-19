Apex Legends Releases Stories From The Outlands – Metamorphosis

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a brand new video for Apex Legends showing off the latest addition coming. This time around we got a brand new Stories From The Outlands video as we get a better look at the next hero for the game, Seer, in a story called "Metamorphosis". Like a lot of the previous characters coming to the game, they don't really tell you a lot about them at the start. What little info we have has been cobbled together for you here.

A bad omen cast a shadow over Obi's birth: will his light survive and emerge from the darkness? Created in collaboration with award-winning illustrator, animator and director Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots and Pear Cider and Cigarettes, the new trailer showcases Robert's renowned style, delving deeper into the life of this cursed Legend whose glance can turn a mountain to dust, a king to a beggar and an ocean to a desert. See how Seer's story begins and why he bears the mark of a moth.

We'll see what the character has in store as we're probably getting another few weeks oif buildup before they release him into the game. But one thing is for sure, social media is already going crazy for the look of the character. They don't know a ton about him but the appearance already has people talking. So regardless of what you may think of the character in the days to come, we knwo for certain he's already over with the audience and will probably end up being a fan favorite at launch. That is, as long as the team doesn't mess with his powers too badly.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands – "Metamorphosis" (https://youtu.be/vHWlJlMkTcg)