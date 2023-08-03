Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Resurrection, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends: Resurrection Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Resurrection as Respawn Entertainment revealed new details of what's coming this season.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer today for Apex Legends: Resurrection, showing off what's coming this time around. The trailer highlights a lot of the changes that are coming around now that Remnant has been "changed," including some of his new skills and extras added to the game. We have the details from the devs of some of what you have to look forward to, with he trailer down at the bottom.

Apex Legends: Resurrection – Revenant Reborn

A shattered mind fills Revenant with even more rage, bringing him a killer new look and deadly new abilities that give him a sharp advantage over prey. Revenant is unlocked for all players all season long, and they can complete a set of challenges before the season ends to unlock Revenant permanently.

New Passive – "Assassin's Instinct": Revenant can highlight low-health enemies who are nearby. He can also crouch walk faster and has improved wall climbing.

New Tactical – "Shadow Pounce": Revenant can unleash a powerful pounce forward and close the gap to his prey from a distance.

New Ultimate – "Forged Shadows: Forging a shroud of hardened shadows around himself, Revenant can block damage and regenerate. His shadows and tactical are also refreshed on knockdowns.

Mixtape on Broken Moon

Mixtape crashes into Broken Moon, bringing fan-favorite Mixtape modes to new locations this season. Jump into Gun Run and Team Deathmatch in The Core or play Control in the Production Yard. Legends can show their skill as the darkness closes in.

Death Dynasty Collection Event

Embody the essence of death with the Death Dynasty Collection Event. During the event, players earn double XP in Battle Royale from August 8-15 and in Mixtape from August 15-22. Legends that unlock all 24 cosmetics will automatically be rewarded with Revenant's new "Death Grip" heirloom.

Resurrection Battle Pass

New weapon skins, character skins, emotes, and more are launching alongside Resurrection on August 8.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!