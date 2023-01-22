Adorable City Builder Game Gourdlets Gets A New Trailer Get a better look at the world of Gourdlets as you will be putting together the cutest and tiniest little city in the latest trailer.

Indie developer and publisher AuntyGames has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming cozy city builder game Gourdlets. The game will have you creating a small cityscape for these new fruits and vegetable-looking creatures that are the same name as the game, giving them a society to thrive in. Every location comes with its own challenges as you'll have to build out areas to accommodate new building and infrastructure needed to keep them alive and happy. Built it up however you wish with whatever patterns and designs you feel like. You can currently try out a free demo of the game on its Steam page right now with all the latest updates you see in the trailer, as the game is set to be released sometime in 2023.

"Grab a blanket, brew up a cup of chamomile tea, and get snuggled in with Gourdlets, a city-building sandbox about crafting adorable towns for little vegetable folks. Pick from an uber-cute catalog of buildings, plants, and decorations to design the perfect cozy paradise. The Gourdlets will arrive by train and start to inhabit the world as you build it, fishing in the pond, snoozing by the fire, and generally having a grand old time. Gourdlets are super easy to please and will be happy no matter what, so it's your job to decide what their new home should look like! Gourdlets is designed without objectives, rules, or any kind of fail state. The only way to lose is not to play."

Grow an adorable island city using a vast catalog of features and decorations!

Observe your tiny citizens as they turn your city into a home!

Unwind with soothing music and delightfully retro visuals!

Relax as you play, safe in the knowledge that there's no way to lose!

Delight in a stress-free experience that's perfect for creatives!