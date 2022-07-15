Apex Legends To Hold Gaiden Event Starting July 19th

Respawn Entertainment revealed new details about their upcoming Gaiden event coming to Apex Legends, which starts on July 19th. Running all the way until August 2nd, you'll be able to go back into the chaos and intense battles of Armed and Dangerous, as well as being able to pick up 40 new and adventurous event-limited cosmetics. We have more info on the event for you below, but if you want the finer details you can check out the developer's blog here.

During the Apex Legends Gaiden Event we'll be bringing back the Special Offers tab offering deals on bundles and cosmetics throughout the event. If you collect all 40 event items, you'll unlock the newest Prestige skin, Bangalore's "Apex Commander"! Prestige Skins are Mythic cosmetic Legend skins that each have 3 tiers (3 versions total of the Prestige Skin). Upon unlocking tier 1 of a Prestige Skin, a player will be able to complete challenges to unlock Tier 2 and Tier 3 at no additional cost. Players can continue to complete these challenges, once available, even after the end of the event. Once a Prestige Skin Tier's challenge is completed a player will unlock that respective tier's version of the Legend skin which can then be equipped. Players have the ability to equip any unlocked tier of a Prestige Skin once owned. Return of Armed and Dangerous – The limited-time mode Armed and Dangerous is returning for two weeks with World's Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point in the map rotation.

The limited-time mode Armed and Dangerous is returning for two weeks with World's Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point in the map rotation. Flash Events – Play your way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics. Rewards from July 19 through July 26 include: Fuse's Down Thunder Epic Skin, Bionic Buddy Gun Charm and Epic 3030 Cloudburst Skin, while the reward from July 26 through August 2 is an OK Holospray.

Play your way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics. Rewards from July 19 through July 26 include: Fuse's Down Thunder Epic Skin, Bionic Buddy Gun Charm and Epic 3030 Cloudburst Skin, while the reward from July 26 through August 2 is an OK Holospray. Special Offers Store Tab – See the return of the Special Offers tab offering deals on bundles and cosmetics throughout the event.