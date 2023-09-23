Posted in: Capcom, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Apollo Justice, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Reveals New Info At TGS 2023

Capcom revealed new details about Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy as the game is headed to consoles this coming January.

Capcom dropped details for several games during the 2023 Tokyo Games Show, including new info about Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The company showed off a brand new trailer, which we have for you below, as you'll be able to experience the trilogy like never before with improved graphics, dramatic cutscenes, improvements made to the original content, and more. Plus previously released DLC will be added to the game, totally free, giving you the complete package for the first time in one title. The game will be released on PC, as well as for all three major consoles on January 25, 2024. Enjoy the trailer!

"Look forward to experiencing classic courtroom showdowns from Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in just a few months! Prospective defense attorneys can experience Apollo's trials and tribulations to the fullest with improved HD resolution and smoother animations, all presented in a 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection. A newly created UI will also be added to fit modern screen sizes, along with an enhanced menu and system features for players to fully immerse themselves in courtroom catharsis!"

Animation Studio : Piece together actions, gestures, and iconic voice lines for fan-favorite characters such as Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, pair them with in-game backgrounds and music tracks, press play, and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold.

: Piece together actions, gestures, and iconic voice lines for fan-favorite characters such as Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, pair them with in-game backgrounds and music tracks, press play, and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold. Orchestra Hall : Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracks, including songs from previous Ace Attorney Orchestra Concerts and background music from each title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters playing along to the music.

: Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracks, including songs from previous Ace Attorney Orchestra Concerts and background music from each title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters playing along to the music. Art Gallery : Investigate behind the scenes with a collection of over 400 pieces of art, illustrations, background art, and more.

: Investigate behind the scenes with a collection of over 400 pieces of art, illustrations, background art, and more. Previously Available DLC: Players can enjoy content previously released as paid DLC from titles within the collection, such as costume packs and special episodes, for free!

