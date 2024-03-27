Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Europa, Future Friends Games, Novadust Entertainment

Europa Release Date Pushed Back Into Summer 2024

The developers of Europa have confirmed that the game's release has been pushed back, as they will now aim to release it this Summer.

Article Summary Europa's release delayed to Summer 2024, aims for perfection.

Gameplay promises serene gliding and jetpack-fueled exploration.

Discover the last human's story amidst Europa's terraformed ruins.

Developer Helder Pinto shares insights on extended development.

Indie game developer Novadust Entertainment confirmed with publisher Future Friends Games that the release of Europa has been pushed back. In the video you see above, creator and lead developer Helder Pinto had to break the news today that the game will not be coming out on April 16 as intended and, instead, is being pushed back to the Summer. We're totally fine with this, as we'd rather see the game be completed and playable than rushed and full of bugs. No official date was put on it, which is smart if you're doing a push. The video is short, but it gives a better insight as to what the team has been working on and what they intend to do with the time they now have as they look to make sure it's ready to go on whatever new date they choose. For now, all we can really do is kick back and wait for a proper update.

Europa

On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter's shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide, and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive. Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration, and meditation. As you travel, you'll gradually upgrade the capabilities of your Zephyr jetpack, boosting yourself further through the air until you can flow freely into the sky.

A breathtaking world of lakes, meadows, and mountains to explore, scattered within the remains of a fallen civilization.

The free-flowing movement that empowers you to glide serenely from boost to boost, building power and momentum over time.

Uncover secrets, solve puzzles, and navigate hidden dangers in the ruins.

An intimate story about growing up and humanity's relationship with nature.

