Farming Simulator 22 Reveals New Farm Production Pack

Farming Simulator 22 will be helping out farmers on the production side of things as they will release a new Farm Production Pack.

Article Summary GIANTS Software announces Farm Production Pack DLC for Farming Simulator 22.

New pack features forklifts, renewable energy systems, and a distribution center.

Enhanced game economics with dynamic prices and daily demands for varied produce.

Tools in the pack increase yield and allow crop washing for higher sales prices.

GIANTS Software revealed a brand new DLC pack of Farming Simulator 22, as players will be able to get the new Farm Production Pack this month. Developed by Design, Modeling & Innovation (DMI), this is basically a bunch of stuff to help with the after-farming side of things, including various forklifts, renewable energy systems, and a distribution center to help get whatever you've been farming out to the masses so you can be paid and keep your farm going. We have more details below as the pack will be released on April 30.

Farming Simulator 22 – Farm Production Pack

Enhanced Economics & Daily Demands

Dynamic prices and daily demands reward fast deliveries when farmers take on contracts from several new points of sale: A farm store requests agricultural resources, a supermarket requires processed foods, and vending machines, along with market stalls, demand fresh produce. Meanwhile, a new kind of wind turbine and solar panels (including a remote-controlled cleaning robot) generate passive income.

Washing Crops, Increasing Yield

New farm equipment in Farming Simulator 22 further increases the yield of harvests and resources: The Lely Sphere, a circular manure-handling system, creates liquid fertilizer from ammonia emissions when placed next to animal sheds and combined with sulfuric acid. VDW's Cleaner Tiger scrubs and cuts sugar beets after separating them from stones, and a washing drum produces washed crops that can be sold at higher prices.

Managing a Distribution Center

Agricultural entrepreneurs who don't stop at selling their harvest and have their eyes on a late-game empire can own a 4,000-square-meter distribution center equipped with heavy-loading shelves. Safely operating a forklift, they manage the distribution of pallets arriving at unloading bays and need to apply clever logistics to satisfy dynamic market demands. In addition, several customizable sheds and silos for storing bulk materials, vehicles, and tools, as well as a vehicle repair shop with a garage, are available for ownership.

